Graco (NYSE:GGG) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GGG. Robert W. Baird cut Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Graco from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Graco to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco Price Performance

Shares of GGG stock opened at $68.26 on Monday. Graco has a 1-year low of $56.48 and a 1-year high of $81.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.76 and its 200 day moving average is $63.15. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Insider Transactions at Graco

Institutional Trading of Graco

In related news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $3,181,040.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,603.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Graco during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Graco by 804.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Graco in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Graco in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graco in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Graco

(Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.