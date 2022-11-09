Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $93.68

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 93.68 ($1.08) and traded as low as GBX 65.90 ($0.76). Greencore Group shares last traded at GBX 66.80 ($0.77), with a volume of 8,381,487 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.89. The company has a market cap of £345.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,336.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 74.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 93.68.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

