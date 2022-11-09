Halma (LON:HLMA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,151.33

Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,151.33 ($24.77) and traded as high as GBX 2,205 ($25.39). Halma shares last traded at GBX 2,202 ($25.35), with a volume of 468,724 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Halma from GBX 2,980 ($34.31) to GBX 2,260 ($26.02) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($24.18) price target on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Halma from GBX 1,960 ($22.57) to GBX 1,820 ($20.96) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,293.50 ($26.41).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,091.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,151.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.80, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of £8.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,432.81.

Halma plc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Safety segment provides fire detection, specialist fire suppression, elevator safety, security sensors, people and vehicle flow technologies, specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely, and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

