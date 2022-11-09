Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Price Target Cut to C$54.00

Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by TD Securities from C$64.00 to C$54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hardwoods Distribution currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Hardwoods Distribution Stock Performance

Shares of Hardwoods Distribution stock opened at $19.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.63. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $38.96.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

