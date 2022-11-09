Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $472.03

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 472.03 ($5.44) and traded as low as GBX 351 ($4.04). Hargreaves Services shares last traded at GBX 357.50 ($4.12), with a volume of 7,044 shares trading hands.

Hargreaves Services Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £115.81 million and a PE ratio of 343.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 379.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 472.03.

About Hargreaves Services

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides materials handling, mechanical and electrical contracting, logistics, and major earthmoving services for energy, environmental, infrastructure, and industrial sectors. It offers environmental services, such as carbon sequestration and forestry creation, land remediation, land restoration and aftercare, geotechnical assessment, environmental site survey, and waste services; logistics services; and mining and quarrying services.

