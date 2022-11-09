Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) PT Raised to $43.00

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.14.

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $45.43 on Monday. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $46.08. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.33. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harley-Davidson news, President and CEO ZEITZ JOCHEN bought 25,750 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,705.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 508,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,815,397.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 327.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

