HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

HEI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of HEICO from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of HEICO from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of HEICO from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on HEICO in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.50.

HEICO Stock Performance

HEICO stock opened at $157.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. HEICO has a 1 year low of $126.95 and a 1 year high of $165.61. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 63.79, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.97.

Insider Activity

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $569.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.44 million. HEICO had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that HEICO will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.98, for a total value of $869,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,838,630.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $48,880.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,133. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.98, for a total value of $869,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,838,630.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HEICO

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in HEICO by 3,192.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,351 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the first quarter worth $35,606,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 14.7% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,221,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $175,930,000 after buying an additional 156,985 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the third quarter worth $5,710,000. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the first quarter worth $4,146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

See Also

