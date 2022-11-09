HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) PT Lowered to €60.00

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from €65.00 ($65.00) to €60.00 ($60.00) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of HeidelbergCement from €47.00 ($47.00) to €46.00 ($46.00) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Societe Generale cut shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of HeidelbergCement from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €43.50 ($43.50) price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement from €43.00 ($43.00) to €41.00 ($41.00) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HeidelbergCement currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.25.

HeidelbergCement Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HDELY opened at $9.82 on Monday. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $15.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

