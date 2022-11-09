Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) Shares Down 7.9%

Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Rating) shares fell 7.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 4,962,568 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 4,758,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.31.
Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helbiz in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Helbiz by 16.7% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 8,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Helbiz in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helbiz by 384.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 84,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.72% of the company’s stock.
Helbiz, Inc, an intra-urban transportation company, provides micro-mobility services in Italy and the United States. It operates through Mobility, Media, and All Other segments. The company offers e-scooters, e- bikes, and e-mopeds. It provides a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application.
