Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) Shares Down 7.9%

Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Rating) shares fell 7.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 4,962,568 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 4,758,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Helbiz Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.31.

Get Helbiz alerts:

Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Helbiz

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Salvatore Palella bought 252,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $757,908.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,124,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,374,211. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 532,001 shares of company stock valued at $907,908. 51.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helbiz in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Helbiz by 16.7% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 8,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Helbiz in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helbiz by 384.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 84,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Helbiz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Helbiz, Inc, an intra-urban transportation company, provides micro-mobility services in Italy and the United States. It operates through Mobility, Media, and All Other segments. The company offers e-scooters, e- bikes, and e-mopeds. It provides a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Helbiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helbiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.