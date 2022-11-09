Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 50,199 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 91.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the second quarter worth $37,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HLX opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $7.18.

Insider Activity

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 7.27% and a negative net margin of 15.44%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $180,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,249.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen increased their target price on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.71.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Featured Articles

