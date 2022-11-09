Hershey (NYSE:HSY) PT Raised to $222.00 at Mizuho

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $210.00 to $222.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.14.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Stock Up 0.8 %

HSY stock opened at $231.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $226.55 and a 200 day moving average of $222.11. Hershey has a twelve month low of $174.09 and a twelve month high of $241.45. The firm has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hershey will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hershey news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $207,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $3,161,505.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,839,332.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $207,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,724 shares of company stock valued at $7,321,003. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hershey

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.