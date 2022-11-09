Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Position Trimmed by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,574 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 19,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 17,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.1 %

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $14.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HPE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, KGI Securities lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $33,347.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $934,632.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,988 shares of company stock worth $2,116,392 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

