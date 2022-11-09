High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.52

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.52 and traded as low as C$1.50. High Arctic Energy Services shares last traded at C$1.54, with a volume of 53,013 shares changing hands.

High Arctic Energy Services Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$75.05 million and a PE ratio of -4.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69.

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$25.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$22.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that High Arctic Energy Services Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

High Arctic Energy Services Dividend Announcement

High Arctic Energy Services Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. High Arctic Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.55%.

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada and Papua New Guinea. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers snubbing services, including foothills standalone snubbing system for completions and workovers; hydraulic workover units, such as a patented L-Frame equipment configuration; rig assist snubbing unit, a truck-mounted hydraulic system to manage underbalanced wellbore conditions; and power tower to install a snubbing unit and blowout preventers in one lift.

