Hill International (NYSE:HIL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.30

Shares of Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.30 and traded as high as $3.38. Hill International shares last traded at $3.36, with a volume of 708,258 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hill International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Hill International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $192.63 million, a P/E ratio of -336.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Hill International ( NYSE:HIL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Hill International had a positive return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $105.73 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Hill International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 2,959,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 68,600 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Hill International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,491,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hill International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $731,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hill International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

