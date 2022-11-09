Hillenbrand (HI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 16th. Analysts expect Hillenbrand to post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HI stock opened at $44.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.10 and a 200-day moving average of $41.61. Hillenbrand has a 12-month low of $36.16 and a 12-month high of $54.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.218 per share. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 30.74%.

In related news, CAO Megan A. Walke sold 641 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $30,691.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,274.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 13,527 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after buying an additional 6,834 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hillenbrand in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

