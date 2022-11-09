HireRight (NYSE:HRT) PT Lowered to $9.00

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Truist Financial from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.07% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on HireRight in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on HireRight from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on HireRight from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded HireRight from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on HireRight from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HireRight has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

HireRight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HRT opened at $7.96 on Monday. HireRight has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HireRight

About HireRight

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of HireRight by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 883,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,101,000 after purchasing an additional 80,684 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HireRight during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HireRight by 1,111.2% during the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,452 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of HireRight during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of HireRight in the 2nd quarter worth $797,000.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

See Also

