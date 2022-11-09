HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

HRT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on HireRight from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on HireRight from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on HireRight from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on HireRight from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded HireRight from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

Shares of HRT stock opened at $7.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.32. HireRight has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $19.46.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in HireRight in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of HireRight by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

