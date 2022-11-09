Honest (HNST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Honest had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%. The company had revenue of $78.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Honest to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:HNST opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.48. Honest has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $10.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.48.

In other Honest news, insider Jessica Warren sold 7,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $27,687.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 606,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,266,791.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Nikolaos A. Vlahos sold 16,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $62,846.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,264,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,727,561.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jessica Warren sold 7,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $27,687.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 606,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,266,791.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,314 shares of company stock valued at $204,227. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Honest in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Honest in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Honest by 37.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Honest by 82.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Honest in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

HNST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Honest from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Honest from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.96.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

