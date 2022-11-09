Hudson Global (HSON) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $50.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.00 million. Hudson Global had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 32.31%. On average, analysts expect Hudson Global to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Hudson Global Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HSON opened at $36.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.72. Hudson Global has a twelve month low of $21.61 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The company has a market capitalization of $102.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.52.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Hudson Global Company Profile
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
See Also
