Hudson Global (HSON) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $50.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.00 million. Hudson Global had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 32.31%. On average, analysts expect Hudson Global to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSON opened at $36.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.72. Hudson Global has a twelve month low of $21.61 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The company has a market capitalization of $102.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSON. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hudson Global by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Hudson Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Hudson Global by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hudson Global by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Global in the second quarter valued at $539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

