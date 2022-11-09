Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,576 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Mark T. Lammas purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $55,550.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 189,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,400.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, EVP Arthur X. Suazo bought 4,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $48,295.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,603.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Mark T. Lammas bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $55,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 189,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,400.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 38,930 shares of company stock worth $461,550 in the last 90 days. 3.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Up 1.0 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.82.

NYSE HPP opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -44.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.98. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $28.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -400.00%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

(Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

