Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,576 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.
In related news, President Mark T. Lammas purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $55,550.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 189,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,400.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, EVP Arthur X. Suazo bought 4,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $48,295.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,603.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Mark T. Lammas bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $55,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 189,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,400.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 38,930 shares of company stock worth $461,550 in the last 90 days. 3.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NYSE HPP opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -44.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.98. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $28.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -400.00%.
Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.
