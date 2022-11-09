Huize (HUIZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 11th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Huize Price Performance

HUIZ stock opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. Huize has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $2.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $28.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.24.

Get Huize alerts:

About Huize

(Get Rating)

See Also

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for Huize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.