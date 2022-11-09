Humana (NYSE:HUM) PT Raised to $647.00 at Cowen

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Cowen from $547.00 to $647.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.00% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HUM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Humana from $522.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.78.
Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $557.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $571.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $505.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $478.12. The company has a market cap of $70.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,751,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,114,071,000 after purchasing an additional 497,536 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,927,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,755,384,000 after purchasing an additional 919,325 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Humana by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,775,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,818,781,000 after buying an additional 2,453,565 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Humana by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,753,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,161,173,000 after buying an additional 40,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Humana by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,164,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,812,264,000 after buying an additional 292,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
