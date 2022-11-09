Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $36.00. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Huntsman from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.81.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $26.72 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $23.53 and a 12 month high of $41.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.71. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP David M. Stryker bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $299,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 341,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,214,258.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP David M. Stryker bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 341,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,214,258.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Curtis E. Espeland purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.18 per share, with a total value of $452,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,325.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntsman

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Huntsman by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.