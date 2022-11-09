Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered Huntsman from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Huntsman in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Huntsman from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.81.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman Stock Performance

HUN opened at $26.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $23.53 and a 12 month high of $41.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.21 and a 200 day moving average of $29.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.71. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP David M. Stryker purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $299,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 341,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,214,258.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Curtis E. Espeland purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.18 per share, with a total value of $452,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,325.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David M. Stryker purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 341,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,214,258.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntsman

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.