Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered Huntsman from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Huntsman in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Huntsman from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.81.
Huntsman Stock Performance
HUN opened at $26.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $23.53 and a 12 month high of $41.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.21 and a 200 day moving average of $29.59.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP David M. Stryker purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $299,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 341,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,214,258.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Curtis E. Espeland purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.18 per share, with a total value of $452,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,325.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David M. Stryker purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 341,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,214,258.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntsman
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Huntsman Company Profile
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.
