HUTCHMED (LON:HCM) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $191.27

Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (LON:HCM – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 191.27 ($2.20) and traded as low as GBX 165.20 ($1.90). HUTCHMED shares last traded at GBX 168.40 ($1.94), with a volume of 72,347 shares.

Separately, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.15) price objective on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 173.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 191.27.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

