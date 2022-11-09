i3 Verticals (IIIV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $80.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.77 million. On average, analysts expect i3 Verticals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ IIIV opened at $18.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. i3 Verticals has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $30.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.13 million, a PE ratio of -29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.09 and its 200 day moving average is $23.78.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 14,942.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 9.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,381,000 after purchasing an additional 43,986 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 273.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 42,079 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 13.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 28,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the second quarter worth $263,000. 64.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on i3 Verticals to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on i3 Verticals from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

