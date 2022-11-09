IAA (NYSE:IAA) Stock Rating Lowered by Barrington Research

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barrington Research from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on IAA from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

NYSE:IAA opened at $38.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.59. IAA has a 1 year low of $31.32 and a 1 year high of $55.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

IAA ( NYSE:IAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). IAA had a return on equity of 88.51% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. IAA’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that IAA will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 251.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 334.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 64.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAA in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 104.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

