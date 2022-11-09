IAA (NYSE:IAA) Stock Rating Lowered by Barrington Research

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barrington Research from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on IAA from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.
IAA Price Performance
NYSE:IAA opened at $38.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.59. IAA has a 1 year low of $31.32 and a 1 year high of $55.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 251.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 334.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 64.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAA in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 104.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
IAA Company Profile
IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.
