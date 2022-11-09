IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.12

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.12 and traded as high as C$2.29. IAMGOLD shares last traded at C$2.24, with a volume of 1,922,436 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$2.10 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.91.

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.68. The stock has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.12.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

