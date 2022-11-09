IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $103.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $115.00. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.28% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on IDACORP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of IDACORP from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.
IDACORP Price Performance
NYSE:IDA opened at $101.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.08. IDACORP has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $118.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.59.
About IDACORP
IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.
