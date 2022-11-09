IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $103.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $115.00. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.28% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on IDACORP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of IDACORP from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

NYSE:IDA opened at $101.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.08. IDACORP has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $118.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDA. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,800,345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $190,693,000 after purchasing an additional 593,920 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,874,121 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $677,639,000 after purchasing an additional 313,956 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in IDACORP by 15.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $193,213,000 after buying an additional 221,072 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in IDACORP during the first quarter valued at about $19,247,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 121.1% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 147,291 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,583,000 after buying an additional 80,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

