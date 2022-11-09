IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $41.00. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IGIFF. Scotiabank increased their price target on IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

IGM Financial Price Performance

Shares of IGIFF stock opened at $28.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.60 and a 200-day moving average of $27.99. IGM Financial has a 1-year low of $24.78 and a 1-year high of $41.14.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

