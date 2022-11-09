Inchcape (LON:INCH) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $738.86

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 738.86 ($8.51) and traded as high as GBX 818 ($9.42). Inchcape shares last traded at GBX 814.50 ($9.38), with a volume of 342,954 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,035 ($11.92) price objective on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Inchcape currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 973 ($11.20).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,253.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 731.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 738.86.

In other Inchcape news, insider John Langston purchased 272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 752 ($8.66) per share, with a total value of £2,045.44 ($2,355.14).

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

