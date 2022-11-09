India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.45. India Globalization Capital shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 115,221 shares traded.

India Globalization Capital Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $23.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.45.

India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter. India Globalization Capital had a negative net margin of 2,081.27% and a negative return on equity of 59.07%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in India Globalization Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of India Globalization Capital by 29.0% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 125,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 28,125 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in India Globalization Capital by 66.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 104,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 41,457 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in India Globalization Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of India Globalization Capital by 302.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

India Globalization Capital, Inc purchases and resells physical infrastructure commodities. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Life Sciences. The company rents heavy construction equipment, including motor grader and rollers; and undertakes highway construction contracts. It also develops cannabinoid-based products and therapies, such as hemp-based tinctures to treat anxiety, and enhance the lifestyle of patients suffering from Alzheimer's under the Hyalolex brand name; CBD based tinctures, capsules, and topical analgesic creams to treat pain under the Holief brand name; CBD powered beauty and skincare products under the Herbo brand name; and CBD infused beverages under the Sunday Seltzer brand.

