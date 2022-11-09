India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.45. India Globalization Capital shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 115,221 shares traded.
India Globalization Capital Stock Up 1.7 %
The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $23.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.45.
India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter. India Globalization Capital had a negative net margin of 2,081.27% and a negative return on equity of 59.07%.
About India Globalization Capital
India Globalization Capital, Inc purchases and resells physical infrastructure commodities. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Life Sciences. The company rents heavy construction equipment, including motor grader and rollers; and undertakes highway construction contracts. It also develops cannabinoid-based products and therapies, such as hemp-based tinctures to treat anxiety, and enhance the lifestyle of patients suffering from Alzheimer's under the Hyalolex brand name; CBD based tinctures, capsules, and topical analgesic creams to treat pain under the Holief brand name; CBD powered beauty and skincare products under the Herbo brand name; and CBD infused beverages under the Sunday Seltzer brand.
