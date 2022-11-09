Informa (LON:INF) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $554.00

Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 554 ($6.38) and traded as high as GBX 576.20 ($6.63). Informa shares last traded at GBX 572 ($6.59), with a volume of 3,721,509 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Informa from GBX 700 ($8.06) to GBX 750 ($8.64) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 650 ($7.48) to GBX 690 ($7.94) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Informa from GBX 620 ($7.14) to GBX 640 ($7.37) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 725 ($8.35) price target on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 681 ($7.84).

The stock has a market capitalization of £8.07 billion and a PE ratio of 3,813.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 547.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 554.

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

