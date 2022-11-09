InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.12

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.12 and traded as high as $9.45. InfuSystem shares last traded at $8.94, with a volume of 109,130 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised InfuSystem from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Get InfuSystem alerts:

InfuSystem Trading Up 2.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $185.01 million, a PE ratio of -298.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Insider Activity at InfuSystem

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InfuSystem

In related news, Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 8,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $68,889.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 346 shares in the company, valued at $2,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,431 shares of company stock valued at $104,073. 19.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 126.0% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 128,337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 71,544 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InfuSystem during the 1st quarter valued at $508,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of InfuSystem by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 92,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 14,826 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of InfuSystem in the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in InfuSystem by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InfuSystem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.