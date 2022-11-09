InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.12

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.12 and traded as high as $9.45. InfuSystem shares last traded at $8.94, with a volume of 109,130 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com raised InfuSystem from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.
The firm has a market cap of $185.01 million, a PE ratio of -298.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 126.0% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 128,337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 71,544 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InfuSystem during the 1st quarter valued at $508,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of InfuSystem by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 92,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 14,826 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of InfuSystem in the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in InfuSystem by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.
