ING Groep (NYSE:ING) PT Raised to €13.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €11.75 ($11.75) to €13.00 ($13.00) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ING. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of ING Groep from €14.00 ($14.00) to €12.50 ($12.50) in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of ING Groep from €12.00 ($12.00) to €15.00 ($15.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ING Groep from €12.80 ($12.80) to €13.00 ($13.00) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.00) to €15.80 ($15.80) in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.53.

ING Groep Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ING opened at $11.03 on Monday. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $8.14 and a 1 year high of $15.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.64. The firm has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ING Groep

ING Groep Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ING. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in ING Groep by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in ING Groep by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

See Also

