Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,551,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,467,000 after acquiring an additional 30,915 shares in the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,948,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,796,000 after acquiring an additional 635,177 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,983,000 after acquiring an additional 236,900 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,258,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,826,000 after acquiring an additional 455,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 1.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 859,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,139 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Melvin Md Sharoky purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $350,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 281,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,298.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INSM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Insmed from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Insmed from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Insmed from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Insmed to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Insmed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

INSM opened at $18.62 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.59. Insmed Incorporated has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $33.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.58.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

