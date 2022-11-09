Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Position Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $8,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NSP. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Insperity during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 294.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 2,600.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 182.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Insperity news, EVP Daniel D. Herink sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $575,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,069 shares in the company, valued at $3,115,641.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Insperity news, EVP Daniel D. Herink sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $575,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,069 shares in the company, valued at $3,115,641.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 36,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total value of $4,397,337.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 541,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,406,508.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,758 shares of company stock worth $7,680,169. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSP opened at $115.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.63. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.94 and a 52 week high of $125.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Insperity from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

