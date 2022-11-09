Inspired (LON:INSE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.57

Inspired Plc (LON:INSE – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 12.57 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 9.10 ($0.10). Inspired shares last traded at GBX 9.45 ($0.11), with a volume of 137,390 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Inspired in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Inspired Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.65. The company has a market capitalization of £92.14 million and a PE ratio of 70.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 12.57.

Inspired Announces Dividend

Inspired Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.13 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Inspired Plc provides energy consultancy services to corporate business energy users in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through three segments: Inspired Energy Solutions, Inspired ESG Solutions, and Inspired Software Solutions. Its energy solutions include energy assurance and energy optimization services.

