InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4,698.12

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,698.12 ($54.09) and traded as high as GBX 4,760 ($54.81). InterContinental Hotels Group shares last traded at GBX 4,754 ($54.74), with a volume of 258,181 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IHG shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,400 ($62.18) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,100 ($70.24) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,520 ($63.56) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,700 ($65.63) to GBX 6,500 ($74.84) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Shore Capital lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 5,700 ($65.63).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,573.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,698.12. The stock has a market cap of £8.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,353.47.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

