Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Price Target Cut to C$35.00

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of Interfor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Interfor from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Interfor Stock Performance

IFSPF stock opened at $17.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.50 and a 200-day moving average of $22.61. Interfor has a one year low of $15.73 and a one year high of $35.73.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

