Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target Cut to C$35.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IFP. CIBC downgraded Interfor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$42.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Interfor from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Interfor Stock Down 3.5 %

TSE IFP opened at C$24.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36. Interfor has a 52 week low of C$22.37 and a 52 week high of C$44.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.64.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

