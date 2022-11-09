International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth $3,114,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in International Game Technology by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 8,411 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in International Game Technology by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in International Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in International Game Technology by 208.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 105,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 71,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on IGT. Truist Financial dropped their price target on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on International Game Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

International Game Technology Stock Performance

Shares of IGT stock opened at $24.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. International Game Technology PLC has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $32.72.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 3.87%. International Game Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

