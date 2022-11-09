Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) PT Raised to €2.50

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from €2.30 ($2.30) to €2.50 ($2.50) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

ISNPY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo to €2.90 ($2.90) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.90 ($2.90) to €2.60 ($2.60) in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.70 ($2.70) to €2.20 ($2.20) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intesa Sanpaolo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.44.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Intesa Sanpaolo Trading Up 1.4 %

ISNPY stock opened at $13.00 on Monday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $20.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day moving average is $11.23.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.