Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 517,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,656 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.16% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 68.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 15,510 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 48,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 58,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 7,058 shares during the period.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of PHB opened at $16.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.22. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $19.55.

