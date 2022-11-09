Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 36,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $860,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 31,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after buying an additional 13,256 shares during the period. Finally, Treynor Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Treynor Bancshares Inc. now owns 27,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA RYT opened at $240.93 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $213.47 and a one year high of $327.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.34.

