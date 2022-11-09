Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 223.7% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XSVM opened at $47.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.60. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $41.01 and a 52-week high of $56.87.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

