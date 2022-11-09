Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Invesco Water Resources ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of PHO opened at $49.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.72. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.