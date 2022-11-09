Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Crown Castle (CCI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Crown Castle (NYSE: CCI):

10/26/2022 – Crown Castle had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $202.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/24/2022 – Crown Castle had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $197.00 to $143.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/24/2022 – Crown Castle had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $137.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/21/2022 – Crown Castle had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $177.00 to $145.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2022 – Crown Castle had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $195.00 to $149.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/21/2022 – Crown Castle had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $213.00 to $162.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Crown Castle had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $212.00 to $154.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/18/2022 – Crown Castle had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $135.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/18/2022 – Crown Castle had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $188.00 to $158.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Crown Castle had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $166.00 to $144.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Crown Castle is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – Crown Castle had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $185.00 to $160.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/3/2022 – Crown Castle had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $205.00 to $177.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/3/2022 – Crown Castle was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/16/2022 – Crown Castle had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $188.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $129.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.71 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.04.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This is a boost from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 158.06%.

In other news, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Crown Castle news, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,096.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,820.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crown Castle

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 15,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 140,800.0% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 79,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Crown Castle by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 30,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

