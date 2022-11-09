IQE (LON:IQE) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $36.05

IQE plc (LON:IQE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 36.05 ($0.42) and traded as high as GBX 46.20 ($0.53). IQE shares last traded at GBX 46.10 ($0.53), with a volume of 1,120,650 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of IQE from GBX 40 ($0.46) to GBX 45 ($0.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

IQE Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £369.83 million and a PE ratio of -11.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 37.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 36.05.

About IQE

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

Featured Articles

