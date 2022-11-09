iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.09% of iRobot worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iRobot in the second quarter worth $428,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the second quarter worth $27,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 1.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 16.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 11.4% during the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 226,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 23,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRBT opened at $53.88 on Wednesday. iRobot Co. has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $93.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.70.

IRBT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities downgraded shares of iRobot to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of iRobot from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iRobot in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of iRobot to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.67.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

